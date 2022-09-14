MISSOULA, Mont. - Jordan Hess gains the seven majority votes in the mayoral election after twenty-two rounds of voting.

The council was at a dead lock after multiple rounds, pushing the council to suspend the rules in order to allow more nominees to be added to the vote, as well as open up the council for further debate on the candidates.

The council made it's final decision just after 11 pm on Monday night, with a seven - four - one vote.