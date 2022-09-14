...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Flathead,
Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln,
Madison, Mineral, Missoula, Park, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, and
Silver Bow counties in effect until 10AM MDT 9/15/2022 This alert
will be updated again at 10AM MDT 9/15/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Hamilton, Missoula, Libby,
Thompson Falls, Frenchtown are Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Flathead Valley, Butte,
Dillon, Bozeman, Helena are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Seeley Lake, Cut Bank,
Great Falls, Broadus are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else
should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
