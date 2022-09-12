The Garden City Missoula
Jennifer Rios ABC FOX Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City Council voted Jordan Hess to be Missoula's next mayor.

The council nominated candidates who we're part of the six interviewed on September 7th.

The council took public comment on the three candidates nominated, Jordan Hess, Fred Rice, and Mike Nugent, then moved forward to voting requiring the winning candidate to gain seven votes.

The Mayor position will be interim until the next election in three years, finishing out the late John Engen's term.

The mayor will be inducted in the next two days and take their spot in town.

