MISSOULA, Mont. - A Montana district judge ordered Missoula County Monday to keep electronic surveillance video footage of ballot sorting areas during the 2022 midterm elections.
According to the order, the video must be findable for possible future requests under the Freedom of Information Act.
Crime Prevention Research Center's Dr. John Lott, the Election Integrity Project and America's First Legal filed the lawsuit in September.
Missoula County filed an opposition against the injunction in October, but Montana 4th District Judge John W. Larson made the order.
The following are previous filings in regard to the lawsuit:
