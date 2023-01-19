UPDATE, JAN. 19, 2023:
A jury has found a man guilty of murdering a homeless man in 2020.
Charles Michael Covey was found guilty after almost three hours of deliberations Thursday.
Covey is accused of brutally murdering Lee Roy Nelson just before 1:00 pm on November 20, 2020.
The sentencing for Covey will be set for another date.
Update: Nov. 25, 10:42 a.m.
MISSOULA - Police have arrested the suspect in connection with Friday's homicide in Missoula.
The Missoula City Police Department (MPD) arrested Charles Michael Covey, 44, also known as Jesse Nitcy.
A person found the body of the victim Lee R. Nelson, 65, of Missoula, Friday along the north side river trail below the old Western Montana Clinic Buildings, according to MPD's release.
In the release, MPD Chief Jason White said, “The Missoula Police Department was able to identify a suspect and make an arrest through the great teamwork of our officers. I would also like to thank and acknowledge the community members who recognized the severity and urgency of this incident that came forward to provide valuable surveillance video and statements. The collaborative efforts between the Missoula Police Department and the community lead to timely identification and arrest of Mr. Covey. On behalf of the Missoula Police Department, our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Nelson,”
Update: Nov. 24, 11:31 a.m.
MISSOULA - The Missoula County sheriff and coroner has identified the homicide victim who was discovered near the Orange Street bridge in Missoula on Friday.
According to a release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the victim was identified as Lee R. Nelson, 65, of Missoula.
The Missoula City Police Department is investigating details of the incident.
Update: Nov. 23, 12:44 p.m.
MISSOULA - Investigators are requesting business and property owners to review their surveillance footage of the suspect in the homicide that happened near the Orange Street bridge Friday morning in Missoula.
According to a Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department (MPD), investigators are asking business and property owners located along the West Broadway, West Front Street Corridor east of St. Patrick's Hospital to review video from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
MPD writes the suspect was described as wearing a red jacket or hoodie and dark pants.
Those with information are asked to reach out to Detective Guy Baker at (406) 552-6284.
MPD adds they need to talk with people they determined were in the area who either witnessed or heard the crime at the time it happened.
****11/23/2020: Investigators are asking businesses or property owners along the W. Broadway/W. Front St. Corridor East...Posted by City of Missoula Police Department on Saturday, November 21, 2020
MISSOULA- Missoula Police are now investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after new information has led investigators to believe the victim was assaulted with a blunt object.
According to Missoula Police Department (MPD) Public Information Officer Sgt. Travis Welsh, the body of a man who appears to be in his mid-60's was found around 12:50 pm near a parking garage.
A person walking on the river trail found the body next to a wheelchair. After checking for a pulse, the person called 911.
The case was initially being investigated as a 'suspicious death', however as of 9:00 pm Friday, the case was upgraded to a homicide.
MPD says evidence and witness interviews gathered throughout the day lead investigators to believe the victim was assaulted with some type of blunt object resulting in his death.
A possible suspect was seen around 11:00 am Friday morning pushing the victim in his wheelchair down towards the river trail behind the old Western Montana Clinic Building on W. Front Street.
A witness also described hearing a man yell “No!” at the same time.
The suspect was last seen running back up towards W. Front Street without the victim. He is described as being male, wearing a red jacket/hoodie and dark pants.
If anyone was in this area around the time of the incident and observed or heard something similar as described above, you are asked to please contact Det. Guy Baker at (406) 552-6284.
Article originally posted November 20, 2020.
