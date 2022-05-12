Police lights - Vault

GRANITE CO., Mont. - A jury found that a man who died while in custody at the Granite County Jail did not die by criminal means.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says a six-person jury found that Bradley Culbreath of Alberton died as a result of asphyxiation due to suicide.

Culbreath died while in custody in January of 2022, and the Montana Department of Criminal investigation and Anaconda Deer Lodge County Coroner, Jessi Billquist, investigated the incident when it was first reported.

