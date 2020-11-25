MISSOULA -- One man in Kalispell is thankful to community members who came together to give him a warm place to stay.
Like most moms, Billee Reis didn't want to just tell her 6-year-old daughter how to be kind, she wanted to show her.
"That's something that is huge to me to instill in her, wanting to be there and understanding the value of helping others and also not judging them for their circumstance," Reis said.
The single mom is just one member of the Facebook group, Help For The Homeless, that has recently been on a mission to help a homeless man named Bob and his dog Roxy.
"It's your souls doing this, and I appreciate you very much," Bob said in a video posted by Reis on Facebook.
Despite being on a tight budget, Reis wanted to help the 68-year-old out.
"Basics in life, everyone should have no matter what your situation. [A] warm place to stay, food to eat, the basic things. And Roxy of course, needs to be warm and fed too," Reis said.
Reis and other members of the group donated money, bought hotel stays and helped Bob get what he needed.
"I've got a lot of wonderful things. All of you are helping me with your hearts and souls. Thank you very much," Bob said in the video.
Reis said the day before she heard Bob's story, she prayed that God would let her see more of people's kindness.
"With COVID[19] and everything going on, I think kindness is even more important. It's always a crucial thing and it really is a powerful thing and I've learned that more and more in my life," she said.
It's safe to say that Reis's daughter, Abbee, is watching her mom's actions.
When asked what she was thankful for this Thanksgiving, Abbee responded by saying she's most thankful for her mom.
The group was able to find Bob a more permanent place to stay, but they're still trying to help others out.
If you can and want to help, you can donate to the group's Go-Fund-Me page.