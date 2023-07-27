Gavel GENERIC GOV
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Kalispell man was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl.

In March, Andrew Joseph Shields was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute. 

Highway patrol made a traffic stop, Shields was behind the wheel and a firearm was spotted in the vehicle. 

After a further search was made of the vehicle, officers found about a pound of meth, fentanyl, more firearms and over $8,000 in cash.

The investigation was done by The Northwest Drug Task Force and Montana Highway Patrol.

