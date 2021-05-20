Kalispell Middle School's resource officer plans pizza bake-off

MISSOULA, Mont. - When Justin Turner was hired as the School Resource Officer at Kalispell Middle School, he had a mission to create positive relationships with students in the school.
"I love to cook, so one of the first places I went was down to was the home-ec class or the family consumer science [class] and said, 'Hey I'd love to do some cooking with the kids and just really have an opportunity to like get to know them," Turner said.
He ended up making his own pizza recipe and taught the students how to make it.
Turner and the students used the recipe to challenge the SRO and students from Flathead High School to a pizza bake-off.
"I challenged him and I said 'hey man, let’s do a pizza cook-off' and he said 'ah let's do it.'" Turner said.
On Thursday, 20 Flathead High School students went up against eight Kalispell Middle Schoolers.
Flathead took the win, but in the end, everybody won.
"Being able to reach these kids and show them something positive, I think for the community too, for the community to see like we are actively trying to make positive encounters with kids," Turner said.
He has a wall of notes from his students and even a personalized apron.
He said they're reminders that he's where he's meant to be.
"That's why I'm here and that's what I love about this job, and I will do it as long as they will let me. They'll probably have to drag me out of here kicking and screaming because this is the greatest job that I could ever think of," Turner said.
Turner hopes the bake-off becomes a tradition and that it’s a sign to the community that there are still good officers out there.