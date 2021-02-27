KALISPELL, Mont. - Kalispell police officers were called to Cemetery Road and Highway 93 South for someone ramming their car into other vehicles in the area.
Just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 26, police were able to locate the suspect's vehicle, but the man was not in the car starting a police search on foot.
According to police reports one officer entered a nearby business and was confronted by the man who had armed himself with an object.
The suspect attacked the officer who shot the man who would later be pronounced dead after receiving medical attention.
There is not believed to be any further danger to the pubic and the Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
The man's identity is being withheld pending the further investigation and a notice to the family.