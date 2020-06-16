Kalispell Regional Hospital's ALERT airlift team protocols change with covid-19 outbreak

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT. ANTHONY ALLEN HOPKINS HORTON HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE 9 PM ON JUNE 14TH. ANTHONY IS A 13 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, FIVE FEET AND SEVENTY POUNDS. HE HAS BROWN EYES, BROWN HAIR, AND HAS A STUTTERING CONDITION. ANTHONY WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLUE JACKET AND T-SHIRT, BLACK SWEATS, SOCKS, AND BACKPACK. HE WAS LAST SEEN RIDING A GREY BICYCLE, POSSIBLY WITH OTHER JUVENILES ON BICYCLES. THERE IS CONCERN FOR ANTHONY'S WELFARE AS HE IS NOT DRESSED FOR THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. HE IS POSSIBLY HEADING TO WASHINGTON STATE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6, 5 5 2, 6 3 0 0 OR DIAL 9 1 1.