The following is a press release from Glacier National Park:
WEST GLACIER, Mont. - On Monday afternoon, a 28-year-old female from Kansas fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into the gorge.
She was spotted in the creek passing under the bridge of Trail of the Cedars by bystanders who waded into the water to pull her out. They immediately began CPR and sent people to notify rangers and call 911.
Flathead County Dispatch received and diverted the call to Glacier National Park Dispatch. NPS staff, ALERT and Three Rivers Ambulance mobilized after learning about the incident.
The woman was declared deceased by ALERT personnel at the side of the creek. Rangers litter carried the woman out to Avalanche Lake Trailhead where she was then transferred to funeral services.
Park staff would like to thank the Flathead County Sherriff’s Office, ALERT, and Three Rivers Ambulance for their support and would also like to thank the bystanders for their assistance.
The park extends their deepest condolences to the family and friends and ask that the public respect their privacy.
