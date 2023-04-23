MISSOULA, Mont. - Before you get an itch to go out and take advantage of open burning season, the Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) is giving recreationists safety reminders to keep burns uneventful.
General open burning season in Western Montana starts March 1 and ends August 31, but due to increased fire danger in the summer months, open burning is usually closed by the end of June or early July.
MRFD warns that even though we’re just seeing the snow clear out, fuels cured the summer before do not absorb much moisture over the winter, and will only need a few warm days and a little wind to be ready to burn again.
If you are only making a fire for small recreational cooking or campfires, you do not need a permit as long as the fire is no bigger than two feet by two feet, however, fires should still be monitored while burning and completely extinguished before leaving.
MRFD gave these safety reminders to keep in mind while burning this season:
- Ensure you have a current burn permit and activate it each day you intend to burn. Permits can be obtained online at the Missoula County Fire Protection Association (MCFPA) website or your local fire station. Be sure to follow the rules on your permit.
- Check the expected weather before lighting your burn. If winds are expected before your burn is complete, hold off and burn on a different day. Be prepared for unexpected changes in weather, such as afternoon breezes or a sudden storm with winds.
- Make sure that you only burn clean, dry, natural materials. Materials such as trade wastes, painted or stained wood, plastics, garbage, and other man-made materials are forbidden to be burned. They create air pollution and can cause dangerous events during your burn, such as small explosions.
- Have a water source nearby, such as a garden hose, that can reach the entire burn. Consider wetting the area around your burn pile to prevent it from spreading. It would help if you also had hand tools available.
- Consider breaking down large piles into smaller piles before you burn. Smaller piles are much easier to control, and as they burn down, you can feed more material into the burn.
- Ensure your burn pile is well away from any structures, cars, or other items you do not want to burn.
- Never leave your burn unattended, even for a moment. It only takes a split second for a burn to escape and do serious damage.
- Make sure your fire is completely extinguished before leaving it. Soak the remnants and mix them with hand tools, then feel for heat. If the remnant is too hot to touch with an ungloved hand, the fire is not out and should be soaked more. Some burns have reignited days after they were believed to be out.
- If your fire escapes or you feel like it is getting out of control, call 911 immediately. It is much better to have firefighters respond early and assist you rather than having your fire get away and cause serious damage.
