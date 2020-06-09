Kettlehouse, Black Coffee Roasting Co. coming to Missoula International Airport

Two Montana owned-and-operated businesses will expand to the Missoula International Airport.
If you need a coffee for an early morning flight, or maybe a cold one after a long one, travelers will soon be able to enjoy Black Coffee Roasting Co. and Kettlehouse beer at the airport.
The airport is currently constructing to expand, building a three story 175,000 square-foot terminal building in phases.
Both establishments will open in the first phase, according to Airport Deputy Director Brian Ellestad.
Black Coffee Roasting Co. will have a kiosk before security and and a coffee bar after security.
Kettlehouse will have a bar and restaurant complete with an outdoor deck after security.
Airport officials say they prefer to choose local.
"You have the local iconic Montana brands you see out in the community. Black Coffee Roasting Co. and Kettlehouse are probably some of the most well-known, versus a Caribou or a Starbucks, or something that's national. We prefer that it's the local brands," Ellestad said.
Both establishments are slated to open in late 2021 to early 2022, depending if construction stays on schedule.