MISSOULA - Kettlehouse Brewing announced they are shutting down their Northside taproom location permanently due to COVID-19 concerns. 

In an Instagram post, Kettlehouse says they have run operations in the Northside taproom for the past 11 years. 

"As a result of the closure, we have had to part ways with some of our retail team members. Our hearts are with these individuals- they are our friends, our family," Kettlehouse writes in the Instagram post.

Kettlehouse says they plan on keeping the Bonner and the Southside K-Hole taprooms open. They remind the Southside K-Hole is open for pick-up and delivery every day. 

"We are incredibly grateful for your continuous support and willingness to adapt to these unprecedented times along with us," the post reads.

