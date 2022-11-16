Key themes from the Montana Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - The agriculture community across the state gather in Missoula for the Montana Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention.
MFBF is the largest agriculture organization in the state. Policy set through the grass roots process here sets the tone for the upcoming year, which is especially important going into a legislative session, Scott Kulbeck, executive vice president on the staff, explained.
According to Kulbeck, one of the overarching themes during this convention is to protect the state's agriculture community and culture as the state's population grows, maintaining the character of connectedness.
This week, ranchers and farmers are sharing concerns and making decisions on how to steer lobbyists during the upcoming sessions as the MFBF works to keep the agriculture industry flourishing.
Gary Heibertshausen serves MFBF as vice president and ranches in Alzada, raising cattle and sheep. He shared some of the issues at hand.
“We hope that we’ll be noticed somewhere along the line in a political avenue of what we’ve already done and what we continue to do," Heibertshausen said. "Like concerns with climate change and things like that, and where we are at with water. As we get more people, we need more water for different uses, and we’re well aware of that. We’ve done really well over the years, we feel. [We'll also talk about] taxation, you know, there’s always infrastructure issues and things like that.”
While Heibertshausen said things get heated on the floor, he said it's a good thing because so many people care.
This week, MFBF is also sharing some good, and donating $9,000 to the Montana Food Bank Network from the Young Farmers and Ranchers Hoofin' it for Hunger Race and Fundraiser.
The convention runs through Thursday.
