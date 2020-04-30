Kiwanis Club of Missoula donates $5,000 to Missoula Food Bank, funds matched by Missoula Gives

MISSOULA - On Thursday, one Missoula club stepped up to help feed hungry kids and their families during this trying time.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Kiwanis Club of Missoula was unable to hold its annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser, which has been known to generate tens of thousands of dollars every year to support youth sports, activities and programs.
So the proceeds from the Pancake Breakfast tickets that club members were able to sell were donated to the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center.
The money will be used to provide meals to kids through the 'Empower Pack Program' and the Food Bank executive director says that the money could not have come at a better time.
For the past month and a half, the food bank has seen a 25% increase in the number of people who utilize it's services.
In fact, the food bank experienced its busiest day on record, serving more than 360 families on March 16.
“We’ve been seeing an increase in need. We’ve been buying more food than we’ve ever had," said Aaron Brock, the Executive Director of the Missoula Food Bank. "And donations like this make sure that every family that needs us has enough to eat.”
And what’s even better? On this ‘Missoula Gives Day,’ the grant money is doubled. So that’s $10,000 that is going to the Missoula Food Bank all to few area kids.
During the Missoula Gives Campaign, any grant given to the Missoula Food Bank will be matched, dollar per dollar, helping feed more kids for even longer.