RONAN, Mont. - Lake County Deputies were dispatched to a home in the area of Grizzly Dr. for a report of an assault Wednesday morning.

Lake County Sheriff, Donald Bell says that before deputies arrived, the suspect made strange statements, indicating he was armed and planned on a confrontation with deputies.

On scene, deputies were unable to make contact with the man, who was the sole occupant of the home.

Due to the circumstances, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team and their tools and technology to try and make contact with the suspect in the home.

To try and elicit a response from the home, public announcement systems, sirens and a flash-bang were used, however, no response was made.

A remote-controlled device was used to enter the home, and Sheriff Bell says it was ultimately determined the man was deceased.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man committed suicide prior to the deputies arriving at the home.

At this time the man’s identity is not being released to allow for the family to be notified.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance of Flathead Tribal Police and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office in this matter,” Sheriff Bell said.