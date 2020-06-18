NINEPIPES- The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an SUV after they received a report of an armed robbery with shots fired in the Ninepipes area.
LCSO says the Lake County 911 center took a call on June 18 at 4:15 am reporting an armed robbery in the Ninepipes area, the reporting party stating he woke up to people unlawfully entering cars in his driveway.
The reporting party fired a warning shot, and one of the three to four suspects shot back.
The release from LCSO says the reporting party shot again towards the fleeing suspects as they left in an SUV.
The car was reported as a possibly later model Jeep or other small wheelbase SUV similar to a Jeep, with a “square body design” and no color was distinguishable in the dark.
If you have any information regarding the caase, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office and report information to a deputy at 406-883-7301 or by emailing lcso@lakemt.gov