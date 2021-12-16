MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoulians who love the Larchmont Golf Course can take a breath, because the proposal to develop the land fell through on Thursday.
A local development company proposed swapping land with Missoula County, in order to build 2,000 housing units on the land where the golf course currently sits.
Even in the winter months, the Larchmont Golf Course is still a treasure to many who live, or have lived in Missoula, like Jim Wontor.
"I was born and raised in Missoula. I now live in Arizona but I travel back to Missoula every summer and play golf at Larchmont every summer. Larchmont is a beautiful golf course and it's a great asset to Missoula County," Wontor said.
On Thursday, County Commissioners decided not to move forward with the Larchmont Proposal.
"Breathe a sigh of relief that we are not, and never were from the start, going into rush into something that would really have potentially large and irrevocable consequences for our community," County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said.
Developers with the local WGM Group Highlighted the need for more affordable housing in Missoula, and how the Larchmont Golf Course land could help solve part of the crisis.
However, commissioners were disappointed that the presentation didn't shed light on how important the golf course is to the community.
"I can only imagine the uproar if there was a proposal to develop the North Hills or the top of Mt. Jumbo for some sort of housing, and rightfully so, these are cherished and iconic pieces of our community," Strohmaier said.
Ultimately, the commissioners agreed that they shouldn't invest more time into this proposal. However, they said county staff will continue to move forward with a study already underway that looks at all county-owned land and if it could be used for housing, instead of singling out the Larchmont Golf Course land.
Commissioner Strohmaier also noted that there's already work underway to provide more housing units in Missoula, but that it will take time.