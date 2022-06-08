MISSOULA, Mont. - A large amount of thefts are being reported in the areas of Wye, Frenchtown and Huson, the sheriff said Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, most of the thefts happened near the Wye and sometime between 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

MCSO said they are still searching for two items:

A 2014 Arctic Cat, "Wildcat Trail" that was connected to a homemade snowmobile tilt trailer stolen from a company on Raser Drive during the late hours of May 25 to early hours of May 26

An enclosed snowmobile trailer stolen from Rollercoaster Road last week

MCSO is suggesting people secure their vehicles, trailers, camping trailers, homes and outbuildings.

Anyone with information on suspicious vehicles or activity in the areas mentioned is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone with information on the two items mentioned, or other unreported stolen items is asked to call Detective Sunderland at 406-531-0766.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.