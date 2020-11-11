MISSOULA - The University of Montana Police Department received a report that a large bear was near the University Center around 11 p.m. on Nov. 10.
According to UMPD the bear was also in the area around the Prescott House and officers are monitoring its activities. Fish, Wildlife & Parks have been notified.
Please call UMPD at (406) 243-4000 or 911 in the event you encounter this bear. The information will be forwarded to FWP to assist their relocation efforts. Below are some safety tips for bear encounters.
- Bears that are agitated may appear to be non-threatening or passive at first.
- Bears that are agitated may snap or pop their jaws and make a woofing sound.
- Do not run. This may incite a predatory chase response.
- Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human.
- If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.
You can find more educational information about bears and bear encounters by visiting the US Forest Service “Be Bear Aware” webpage.