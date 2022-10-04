Last Resort: Holland Lake Lodge meeting set for today, 5,500 people have already provided feedback

*The Forest Service is hosting a public meeting Oct. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 at Seeley Lake Elementary School.

There will be a presentation and Q and A session.

*We will have a reporter there.*

SEELEY, Mont. - Some locals are speaking up about a proposed resort at Holland Lake spearheaded by an out-of-state company.

In April, POWDR Corp. submitted a proposal to the USDA Forest Service to expand Holland Lake Lodge.

The citizens of the area have come together and started a go fund me called "Save Holland Lake.” They've raised nearly $2,000 to buy flyers, posters, signs, and other materials to promote their cause. 29 people have donated to the cause.

The group's website says they're a group of, "concerned citizens fighting to protect Montana treasures."

But how did we get here? These are public lands, but we're talking about a privately owned resort?

Well, it's actually not uncommon for private developers to build on U.S Forest Service Lands. But you do need a permit to build on the land.

Essentially-- you need permission from the forest service -- but you can build private property that make income on their lands.

POWDR is a multi-million dollar corporation based out of Park City, Utah, and they specialize in developing ski resorts, mountain bike resorts and adventure tourism sites.

The Holland Lake Expansion Project would include tearing down nine historic buildings, add almost 24,000 square feet, as well as new recreation buildings and a restaurant expansion to the main lodge.

Advocates with Save Holland Lake allege the Forest Service did not inform the public about the proposed project until Sept. 1, when the period for public comment opened up regarding the project.

So what is POWDR? And where do they own property? They own 17 properties across the country. They say the improvements are much need and will provide this family-friendly destination with the modern comfort and conveniences.

The C.E.O of POWDR said via release:

"POWDR has built its brand on the premise of delivering soulful experiences that matter to guests and reflect the local community, holland lake lodge is a soulful place, where families spend time in the outdoors with the people they love. We look forward to continuing this legacy."- Justin Sibley.

The deadline for public comment was originally Sept. 21; however, the public comment period was extended to Oct. 7.

Sen Jon Tester mentioned the issue during his townhall meeting.

"This could be a good proposal. It could be a very bad proposal, but the bottom line is, if you listen to the public, is much better," Tester said, "and I'm going to continue to follow this issue to make sure that Montana's have their voices heard and make sure that any concerns that might come up are addressed in a common sense way."

The Forest Service is hosting a public meeting Oct. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 at Seeley Lake Elementary School. There will be a presentation and Q and A session.