Monday the Missoula City Council heard requests to rezone the final plot of the Riverfront Triangle. The empty lot they are looking at is located on the corner of Front Street and Broadway, next to Taco John's and across the street from St. Patrick Hospital.
With the new rezoning the developers said they would be able to use the space more efficiently while still meeting standards of the cities Urban Growth Policy.
“The site has been vacant for years,” the Development Team pointed out in their presentation, “The area is in transition with development plans for the Riverfront Triangle and the expansion of Providence. The existing zoning is outdated for the community vision for the area.”
With the current zoning they are limited to how close they can be to the river and how high they can build, the new zoning will allow them to build a structure 50 feet from the flood plain and up to 125 feet tall.
While plans are still in the works, the presentation prepared by WGM shows a multi-story building with a blend of commercial use, housing, and ground level parking.
The design will also include an extension of the river front trail.
If approved, this will be the first new project in the Riverfront Triangle to break ground, after Nick Checota called off a proposed hotel and events center last month due to economic circumstances.
Construction could start as early as the spring of 2021. The council will vote on this measure next week.