MISSOULA, Mont. - A woman has been detained after two people were found deceased in Missoula Friday morning.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were dispatched at 8:05 am to a residence on the west side of Missoula, near Reserve and 7th St. for reports of suspicious activity.
According to the sheriff’s office, after more information was reported, emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the residence as well.
Two individuals were reported to have been found deceased at the residence and sheriff’s deputies detained a female suspect and secured the scene for emergency personnel.
At this time an investigation is ongoing and the public is asked to avoid the area.
There is no public safety threat the sheriff's office reports.