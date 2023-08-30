THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - About four pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine and approximately 400 suspected fentanyl pills were found in a car in Sanders County.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle after a citizen reported possible crimes and a concern for two people.

Few details on the stop were shared, however, after a search warrant was obtained for the car, law enforcement reportedly found the suspected crystal meth and fentanyl pills inside.

According to the sheriff’s office, details on the incident are not being shared to keep the integrity of the case.

“We cannot thank the citizen enough for making the call,” the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office said. “We cannot stress enough how important it is for people to call in when crimes are happening, suspicious activity, or concern for someone’s welfare ect. We have said it before and will say it again, you are our eyes and ears we can’t be everywhere. Together we can and are making a difference.”