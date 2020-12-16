UPDATE: DEC. 17 AT 4:54 P.M.
MISSOULA - Law enforcement say they've found the third suspect involved in the felony theft, and have since taken him into custody without incident.
They located suspect Jordan Randal Christensen on an island in the Clark Fork River near the Frenchtown Pulp Mill, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
"Missoula County Sheriff's Office would like to extend their gratitude to all those who have assisted in the search and detainment of the suspects, including members of the public, for providing information and taking the time to secure their property, Missoula City Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, Frenchtown Rural Fire Department and Two Bear Air," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.
UPDATE: DEC. 17 AT 11:30 A.M.
MISSOULA - Law enforcement is still searching for a third suspect who is considered armed and dangerous after a report of an attempted felony theft near Grove Street.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says law enforcement is still looking for Jordan Randal Christensen.
According to MCSO, Christensen is described as six-feet-tall, 195 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen in dark-colored clothing.
Christensen is considered armed and dangerous, and if you see Christensen, you are asked to not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.
The search for Christensen and two other suspects came after deputies responded to a call for attempted felony theft of a trailer near Grove Street.
The person who reported the incident startled the suspects, and they fled the scene.
A description of the suspect car was provided which led to collaboration with Missoula City Police Department investigators and the description of the car was reportedly linked to other incidences within the city.
The City Investigator provided a more accurate description of the vehicle which later led to its identification by a sheriff's deputy near the Mullan Road area.
When the deputy tried to stop the car, the suspects fled and a short pursuit took place.
Suspects drove through a fence into the mill site, the three suspects exiting the car and continuing to flee into the brush on foot MCSO says.
Law enforcement on-scene followed and were able to apprehend and take into custody one of the three suspects.
Two Bear Air located another suspect and directed law enforcement on foot to the area, where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The search for Christensen in the area continued until searchers were unable to detect any human activity in the search area.
The ground search continued until environmental conditions and no visual leads were available and ended just before midnight and deputies continued to patrol and search the vicinity through the early morning hours.
Several leads were reported by citizens and were followed up by investigators as well.
Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies and assisting law enforcement continue to search for Christensen and welcome any leads from the public.
Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted by Missoula City Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, Two Bear Air and Frenchtown Rural Fire in the search.
UPDATE: DEC. 16 AT 10 P.M.
Search remains underway in the the Frenchtown Mill (Pulp Mill) area, including both sides of the Clark Fork River, for felony theft suspect, 27-year-old Jordan Randal Christensen, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office (MSCO).
Christensen is considered armed and dangerous and described as 6 foot, 195 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Christensen is believed to be in dark colored clothing.
MCSO asks all residences to ensure areas around your home are well lit and secure, including automobiles. Do not attempt to make contact or approach anyone matching the description. They ask you to call 911 immediately.
This is a developing story.
UPDATE: DEC. 16 AT 8 P.M.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking people to avoid the Frenchtown Mill area.
Missoula County Sheriff's Deputies, assisted by Missoula City Police Officers, are currently in pursuit of two felony theft suspects near the Frenchtown Mill. Two Bear Air is assisting in the search as well.
Canines are en route and will be used in the search.
Police said the suspects are dressed in dark clothing and are on foot. If you have any information or see the suspects, you are asked to not approach them and to call 911 immediately.
MCSO said at this time, a third suspect is currently in custody.
**ALERT** Please avoid the Frenchtown Mill area! Missoula County Sheriff's Deputies, assisted by Missoula City Police...Posted by Missoula County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 16, 2020