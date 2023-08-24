The following is a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:

MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance between a male and female, both occupants of a residence in the 1100 block of Napton Way in Lolo, Montana, just prior to midnight on August 22, 2023.

The female occupant left the residence after the male had picked up a handgun located inside. Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) responded at the request of Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, and met and moved, the female to a safe location.

Several shots from inside the residence were heard by law enforcement at the scene. A short time later the male was observed in a common area and was instructed by law enforcement to surrender himself. He surrendered without further incident. He sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was immediately treated by medical personal, staged in a safe location, and later transferred to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the coordination of all responding agencies including MHP, City of Missoula Police Department, Missoula Rural Fire, and MESI.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to investigate the incident. This is an active and ongoing investigation by Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), and no further details are available at this time."