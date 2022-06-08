The following is a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:

Montana Highway Patrol, assisting Missoula County Sheriff’s Office with the report of an armed individual near Sunset Memorial Garden Funeral home and cemetery, located the individual in a field. Although the initial report was that the individual was armed, Law Enforcement did not see a weapon when they located the individual.

The individual has been identified and assistance has been offered. The individual has not committed a crime and has made no threatening gestures to Law Enforcement or the public. The Mobile Crisis Intervention Team has been contacted and they are working with the individual and the family.

Law Enforcement will continue to monitor the situation, patrol the area, and be prepared to respond if necessary.

At this time, there is not a threat to the public.

UPDATE: JUNE 8 at NOON

Law enforcement is still investigating the report of an armed individual in the area near the Sunset Cemetery and Funeral Home off Mullan Road.

Our reporter on scene said there is a heavy police presence, and multiple nearby agencies are helping with responding.

Traffic is allowed through the area; however, the public is still asked to avoid it.

There is no threat to the public, but law enforcement is still asking nearby residents to lock their doors and remain inside at this time.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement is responding to a report of an armed individual near the Sunset Cemetery and Funeral Home off Mullan Road in Missoula Wednesday.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook law enforcement is looking for the individual at this time.

MCSO is advising the public to avoid the area, and nearby residents to lock their doors and remain inside their homes.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.