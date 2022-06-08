Law enforcement looking for 64-year-old woman last seen in St. Regis

ST. REGIS, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for a 64-year-old woman who was last seen in St. Regis.

According to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, Kathleen Martello was last seen June 8 in St. Regis driving a 2010 white Dodge truck with Washington plates C49062F.

Kathleen is described as being five feet, three inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown/gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a light T-shirt.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 406-822-3555.