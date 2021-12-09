PHILIPSBURG, Mont. - Law enforcement is searching for the driver of a truck that was found at the bottom of a ravine in Montana in 1981 after the remains of the truck’s owner have been identified.
A Chevrolet truck with New Jersey plates was found in October of 1981 just off Flint Creek Pass in Granite County at the bottom of a ravine according to the Granite County Sheriff's Office.
The owner of the truck, Ted Kampf, reportedly left his home in New Jersey in July of 1981 and went on a trip to Dawson City, Yukon, Canada before he went missing.
Kampf’s remains were identified this year after being found in Dawson City, Yukon in 1983.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have determined that Kampf was killed in Dawson City in July 1981.
At this time, the RCMP believes Kampf’s truck was driven after his death from Dawson City to Idaho and North/South Dakota before it was abandoned in Montana.
The RCMP are looking to find who drove the truck and it is strongly believed the person was from Montana and had lived in northern Canada at some point.
The Yukon RCMP Historical Case Unit is asking for information.
If anyone knows anything about this matter is asked to contact either the Granite County Sheriff’s Department or the Yukon RCMP:
Phone: 867-667-5500 or mdiv_hcu@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
Michael SIMPSON
CST. M.K. (Michael) SIMPSON
Investigator
Historical Case Unit
'M' Division RCMP
4100 4TH Ave. WHITEHORSE, YT
Y1A 1H5
(867) 633-8612 (Desk)
(867) 335-6781 (Cell)