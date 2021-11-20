MISSOULA, Mont. - As Brawl of the Wild celebrations continue with post-game festivities, whether you're heading to Downtown Missoula or at home with your friends and family, local law enforcement says safety still remains a priority.
For this year’s post-game action, Missoula Police Department prepared for Montanans coming in from all across the state.
Part of the plan to keep everyone safe includes additional patrols throughout the city. Especially in areas where we're expecting large crowds into the night.
As local festivities get underway, officials share what you should keep in mind as you head out.
"Watch out for a lot of traffic in and around the downtown area... Personal safety and the safety of your friends and people you're going to be out with and do the buddy system type of thing and keep each other safe and get home safely,” said Lt. J.C Denton, with Missoula Police Dept.
Officers also recommend using rideshare services like Uber, Lyft, and taxis, which will be running through the night for anyone who is not able to drive responsibly.
Of course, you're recommended to call 911 in case of any emergency.