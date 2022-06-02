Law enforcement on scene of stand-off in South Hills

UPDATE: JUNE 2 AT 9:11 A.M.

Neighbors are speaking out in regard to the stand-off taking place in the South Hills.

They told our reporter on scene the neighborhood is a close-knit community that hosted a block party on Memorial Day.

However, neighbors said the residents of the house, where the stand-off is currently taking place, did not attend the block party, nor does anyone in the neighborhood have a strong relationship with anyone who lives there.

UPDATE: JUNE 2 AT 8:31 A.M.

Black Pine Trail is closed from Bannack to Hillview Way due to the stand-off situation in the South Hills.

Neighbors told our reporter on scene the stand-off began at 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

The following is a Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department:

"Missoula Police Department - patrol, detectives, SWAT, and negotiators are working an active scene in the 100 block of Black Pine. This incident has been evolving since last night and culminated in barricaded subject. We are asking people to avoid the area to allow first responders to work safely.

As information becomes available updates will be provided to the public.

I would like to clear up:

-this is not a hostage situation

-there is one person involved at this time

- the subject is contained within the perimeter and the threat is contained within the perimeter.

I would like to our thanks to fire and medical for being on scene available to assist."

MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement is at the scene of a stand-off in the South Hills area of Missoula Thursday morning.

The stand-off is in the 900 block of Polaris Way.

Our reporter on scene said the entire block is closed off and SWAT is on scene.

Lydia Arnold with the Missoula Police Department said the situation is evolving and that has been going on throughout the night.

Arnold said the situation began sometime last night and then escalated.

Residents are asked to avoid the area so responders can do their job.

There are no details on how many calls or people are involved, authorities are still working on details.

This is a developing story.