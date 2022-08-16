MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly escaped from Missoula Pre-release Center Monday.

The Missoula Correctional Services said in a release Corwin Way, 21, was last seen signing out to go to work Monday at 3 p.m.

He is described as having a medium build, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He has tattoos on his right hand, right arm and left shoulder of marijuana leaves, a face, cross, bottle and "FTP". He also has cigarette burn scars on his hand and a knife wound on his right hand.

MCS said he is a convicted felon out of Flathead County serving a 5-year sentence for burglary. He has a warrant out for his arrest due to the walk-away.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement.