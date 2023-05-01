Law enforcement trying to ID motorcyclist of alleged pursuit near Bonner
Photo courtesy of Missoula Sheriff's Department

The following is a Facebook post by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:

MISSOULA, Mont. - Friday evening (4/28) at 7:37pm, a Deputy observed a red and black motorcycle, on Highway 200, near Bonner weaving in and out of traffic in an unsafe manner. The Deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle but ended the pursuit due to safety reasons.

The Deputy located the motorcycle later that evening and began to pursue the bike. Speeds of 101 mph were recorded. The pursuit was terminated due to safety. If you can ID the driver and motorcycle, please contact Deputy Diemer at 406-258-4810 or
dial 911.
Wish to remain anonymous? You may remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and NHTSA reminds vehicle drivers and motorists that safe driving and riding practices and cooperation from all road users will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on our nation’s highways.

