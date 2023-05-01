Law enforcement trying to ID motorcyclist of alleged pursuit near Bonner

The following is a Facebook post by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:
MISSOULA, Mont. - Friday evening (4/28) at 7:37pm, a Deputy observed a red and black motorcycle, on Highway 200, near Bonner weaving in and out of traffic in an unsafe manner. The Deputy attempted to stop the motorcycle but ended the pursuit due to safety reasons.
May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and NHTSA reminds vehicle drivers and motorists that safe driving and riding practices and cooperation from all road users will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on our nation’s highways.
