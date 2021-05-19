A school in Western Montana is giving a lesson on the olden times in a new way with Potomac’s first ever renaissance fair.
From archery, to the hammer throw, and even jousting on stick ponies. These students are getting a taste for what life was like in medieval times.
"We learned about the class system of midlevel times and how nobles have more power and time to do simpler things where surfs have to do labor all day and bake," 8th grader Mateo Yedinak said.
For some it was easier than others.
"On many occasions we have heard ‘that's not fair why can the knights and nobles get to do this and we as surfs don’t?’ Well that's the way it was," Potomac teacher Christianna Taillefer said.
As the nobles learned their songs, the knights learned to fight, and the surfs baked some bread. The school is already planning for next year.
"It has been a blast it has been exhausting and we are already going we need to do this for next year and make this better," Taillefer said
When the idea was first proposed, school principle John Rouse had his doubts. But now
"It has been really terrific the kids have been so engaged they have dressed up in their outfits and we have had," Rouse said.
I'm sure we will continue just grow it and make it better every year
And it turns out you can learn even more outside the classroom.
"I prefer the renaissance fair its so much more fun and you are doing more hands on learning instead of just reading about it so its a lot more fun," 8th grader Lily Van Grinsven said, "I think I take away more from this than reading about it."