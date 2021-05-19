Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE BUTTE SILVER BOW LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR JAMIE ANN SPURZEM. JAMIE IS A WHITE 32 YEAR OLD FEMALE, 5 FOOT 1, 145 POUNDS, WITH BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES. JAMIE IS EXPERIENCING A MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS AND HAS LEFT HER HOME. IT IS UNKNOWN WHERE SHE MIGHT BE HEADED AT THIS TIME AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER WELFARE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON JAMIE'S LOCATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE BUTTE SILVER BOW LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AT 406-497-1120 OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Little impacts on area roads are expected, but tree damage from wet snow is a possibility. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Snow will likely melt or turn to slush on paved surfaces during the day. Branches on leafy trees may also break due to snow loading. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&