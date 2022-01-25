MISSOULA, Mont. -- Homelessness continues to be an ongoing issue in Montana and in particularly in Missoula, but just one week after a new legal camping area opened in Missoula, officials said the amount of people living under the Reserve Street Bridge has decreased.
Before the Authorized Camping Area was opened, there were roughly 20 people living under the bridge, but as of Tuesday, County officials said there are only roughly 6 people living under the bridge.
But like with anything that's new, Shelter Project Coordinator, Casey Gannon said the Authorized Camping Area isn't perfect. With snow build up, and residents of the camp parking along the road, work trucks were having trouble driving through.
"So, we had streets come in and clear some of the snow out to make the street a little wider there," Gannon said.
They've also had to remind residents that they can't sleep in their cars on the public roads.
But like Gannon said, winter camping is no joke.
"It's not going to be easy for anyone but we're just trying to make it as, as comfortable as possible and provide the best resources we can for them out there," he said.
Other than toilets and water, Lead member of the Poverello's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), Guy Johnson, said the residents are left to their own resources.
"You can come in and you have a set area that's yours to do with what you need to survive in the elements. We've had really good feedback from our clients down there," Johnson said.
The HOT team is just one of the many groups working at the site. Rogers International runs 24/7 security, and Gannon said as far as he knows, there hasn't been any major issues.
"It'll be one of those things we'll continue to work on and make sure the neighbors are happy and we're meeting their needs down there as well. It'll just kind of be a back-and-forth as we see how those things work out," Gannon said.
Starting Tuesday, camping under the Reserve Street Bridge is no longer allowed. As that rule begins to be enforced, County officials said they spoke with a few people still under the bridge, who said they were getting some last things together before making the move.
