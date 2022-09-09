Legislative candidate tourism forum to focus on economic impact

MISSOULA, Mont. - As the state's tourism industry moves out of the pandemic, leaders will gather to discuss current challenges, the industry's direction and its impact on the economy at a public forum Friday.

The legislative candidate forum aims to collaborate about education and outreach around policies surrounding the industry.

Barb Neilan, executive director of Destination Missoula, one of the organizers of the event, explained while the industry's recovered more quickly from the pandemic, there's new signs of uncertainty.

“You’ve got inflation factors, right?" Neilan said. "You got the price of gas, although that’s going down, which is a huge thing. People are looking at travel differently and so even though the outlook has been good, and we’ve done really well, it still can change on a dime depending on what’s going on with the economy."

The forum is hosted by Voices of Montana Tourism, Glacier Country Tourism and Destination Missoula.

Legislatures and potential legislatures are invited to collaborate ahead of the next session.

Neilan broke down some of the key themes for the forum.

One of those being revenue. The industry earned additional revenue this year, so leaders are workings towards prioritizing the best way to use that funding in order to continue its momentum while finding balance with Montana communities.

Neilan said they're aiming to preserve the draw to visit Montana while maintaining the quality of life for residents, specifically with outdoor recreation.

In order to do that, they're encouraging public participation.

The Value of the Visitor for Montana's Economy forum will take place Friday, September 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. The event is free, but registration is required.

