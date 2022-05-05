Lewis and Clark Elementary rolls out 'zero waste' cafeteria system

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) launched their new 'Zero Waste' cafeteria program at Lewis Clark Elementary School.

Students can now choose between four separate bins to assure no lunch goes to waste, teaching them the importance of disposing of everything in the right place whether that be landfill, compost, recycling, or re-use.

This all started after Strategy Zero Waste Solutions Program Coordinator, Jeremy Drake, did some digging into one local school's trash, discovering that 20 percent of cafeteria trash was unopened. Edible food that he says could off been salvaged.

So now, partnering with MCPS, staff and volunteers will be ready to help their kids separate what's left on their trays one step at a time.

"We're asking students to dump milk that they haven't finished, we encourage them to finish it first, recycle cartons, capture food that they haven't opened that can be put back into the food service, unopened milk and juice, fruit, landfilling of the plastic stuff that we can't recycle and composting all the rest,” said Drake.

Something principal Alanna Vaneps tells us is that students were already thinking about ways to reduce waste and they're excited for the changes.

"It's K-5, we've had many classes doing it if not all of them have already done it and so the kids are already engaged. They're already thinking about walking down the hall and thinking, ‘what can be recycled’ and ‘what can be composted,’ so great conversations are happening right now too,” said Vaneps.

After Thursday’s success, they're looking for more volunteers beyond their current fifth graders to help keep this initiative going.

MCPS also hopes to roll out more programs to all of their elementary schools and high schools in the near future.