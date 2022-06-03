MISSOULA, Mont. - Pride events kick off Friday night with Pride Night at the ballpark at Ogren Park, and then go all weekend long with a parade, a street party and drag performances.

Organizers share while Missoula itself is an open and accepting place, steps are still needed to reach equality.

“We’re back tracking, and we need to come out in full force and say we’re here, we’re queer, and we’re people like everybody else,” Andy Nelson with the

Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center said.

“We deserve equality and acceptance, this is us.”

The Western Montana LGBT Community Center is a non profit that serves the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. They hold peer-to-peer support groups and put on events for people to find a community with like-minded people. For Pride, they’re hoping to see a lot of people join in.

“Pride is meant to celebrate inclusivity, acceptance and openness. It’s mainly to celebrate our LQBTQIA+ community, as well as our allies. Pride is for everybody and we encourage all folks to come,” Nelson said.

There’s a total of nearly 30 different events happening this weekend, and most of them are free.