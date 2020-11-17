LIBBY - Libby Elementary School will move to virtual learning on Nov. 17 after staff members were quarantined.
Right now there is a total of 13 staff members quarantined and the Libby School District #4 is also reporting an increasing number of students that have tested positive or are symptomatic. At this time Libby Elementary school is closing to avoid higher rates of infection.
Libby School District #4 Superintendent Ron Goodman says other schools within the district will not close at this time. Central School as well as Plummer Preschool and Head Start will continue to follow Phase 1 safety measures.
Goodman said as COVID-19 numbers increase in the state as well as Lincoln County, there is a great chance that schools will move between in person instruction and remote learning.
Free meals will be available during Phase 0. Meals will be delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Harlow's Bus Service. The delivery option will be on the big yellow buses and arrive about four hours later than the normal morning pick up. Kids do not have to be present for the meal-pick up, parents can pick up for their children.