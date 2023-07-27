Fire Generic - Vault

ARLEE, Mont. - Lightning has started a fire east of Arlee.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Big Knife Fire has grown to 415 acres, according to the CSKT Division of Fire.

Right now, the fire is burning in heavy forest fuels and in steep rough terrain and fire activity can be expected to increase.

No evacuations are in place and no structures are threatened by the fire at this time.

The Canal Road from Mountain Home Road to the Jocko Canyon is closed.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

