HAMILTON, Mont. - According to the US Forest Service, a storm that moved across the area Sunday morning sparked the first lightning-caused wildfire of 2020 in the Bitterroot National Forest.
A post on the Bitterroot National Forest Facebook page says crews from the Darby/Sula Ranger District quickly responded and kept the fire that was burning in grass and brush under a 1/4 acre. The fire was located at the Trapper Overlook at the junction of FS Road 62908 and the Trapper Overlook Road.
Bitterroot National Forest fire crews also reportedly responded to and extinguished an abandoned campfire near the “V,” west of Victor last week, according to officials.
"As fuels start to dry out and temperatures increase please remember an un-extinguished campfire fire still has the chance of igniting a wildland fire," the post states. "Firefighters are asking for the public’s help in preventing human caused wildfires. Never leave a campfire unattended and make sure your coals are cool to the touch before you leave."