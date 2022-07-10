MISSOULA, Mont. - Two fires were reported this week just outside of Hot Springs Montana. The fires started due to lightning strikes in the area from the thunderstorms.

The Wilks-Gulch fire started on Thursday afternoon when over 6,000 lightning strikes occurred in a part of Idaho and western Montana. The following days saw over 4,000 strikes in the area, causing the second fire.

Dave Noble at Missoula National Weather Service advised, "the weather is supposed to heat up next week with thunderstorms still present in the forecast, so fuels will be drying up and lightning may occur."

The CSKT Fire Division checked on the fires this morning and reported back that while both fires seem to be out, they are currently still smoking.