MISSOULA, Mont. - The latest metrics show air travel has dipped nearly 96 percent during the coronavirus pandemic. And as a result, some flights to and from rural states have been canceled completely. It's a familiar problem for Montana travelers right now, and even one of our own U.S. senators is no exception. On Monday, we followed along with Senator Jon Tester as he made his way back to our nation's capitol in time to cast a vote.
Senator Tester has a deadline in D.C. – a 5:30 vote for the nomination of Robert J. Feitel to be the next Inspector General of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Seems simple right? Well, members of Congress have to be physically present to vote. The trip from the farm in Big Sandy to D.C. is always a long one, but it's even more so on Monday, with limited flights.
"Starting our day out, as you can see, it's 1:30 in the morning," Tester says. "One of the hazards of the coronavirus, as you all know. At any rate, we are on our way, wish us luck."
Of course Senator Tester gets to the Electric City where he picks up a rental car. The long day is still just beginning.
"We are in Great Falls, the Electric City, we are on schedule. It's 3 AM. It's a little nip out, 38 degrees, probably 20 mile per hour winds, we are on our way," Tester says.
Next, a quick stop on Roger's Pass. He then makes it to Missoula, after the nearly 250 miles he has already put in.
"Last 15 miles were brutal, but we made it to Missoula. Get the car turned in, get on the airplane, and catch some Zs."
Inside the airport in Missoula, Tester takes on a new identity of sorts.
"Changed into an inverted Lone Ranger, the Masked Man. Over my mouth, not over my eyes," the Senator laughs. "Anyway, as you can see, there is not a lot of folks here. We will see how it fills up closer to flight time. It's 6:05 now."
The Mile High City is calling now, as the plane takes off from Missoula around 8:00 AM.
"Good flight. It was about half full. Gate lady in Missoula said that's the busiest flight they have had in ten weeks, so that's good sign." Tester says.
About three and a half hours later, it's wheels down in D.C.
"Mission accomplished. Almost, we have to go vote in a minute. But, this airport is absolutely empty. No one is here, nobody. For good reason.
The Senator casts his 'yea' vote for the new Inspector General of Nuclear Regulation, an easy vote according to him. And now, it's time to get to work.
"We will see what happens with Leader McConnell's agenda in the coming weeks. Hopefully it won't be just judges and appointments, but more on the policy end of things," Tester says. "Economically, we need that help, and to get corona under control, we need that help. Signing off, adios amigos."