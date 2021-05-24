MISSOULA, Mont. - Rumors are swirling in Western Montana about the potential sale of Marshall Mountain, a place where hundreds of Montanans go to bike, hike and ski throughout the year.
A portion of Marshall Mountain property was recently listed for sale and is under contract. Concerns are now growing among locals about potentially losing access to some of the area's trails.
According to the Missoulian, the Montana Back Country Alliance and the Montana Bike Association are hoping for another potential buyer who wants to keep the land open to the public, like the current owners have for city-run activities and recreationalists for the past decade.
"It's been a nice relationship we've had with public users and the land owner... And it would be sad to have that road closed off, gated, no trespassing signs, do not enter signs posted everywhere... It would feel vacant and depressing," Missoula resident Nathan Taylor said.
Entrances leading to the ski trails, like the main entrance, could be blocked for public access. The decision will solely be up to the new property owner.
Current property owner Bruce Doering could not provide comment regarding public access to these trails in the future.
There are currently hopes for discussion between city officials and property owners in the coming weeks.
We will bring you any new developments as they come in.