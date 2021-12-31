MISSOULA, Mont. - It's time to toast to the future and ring in 2022, but one new shortage isn't stopping the foot traffic coming in and out of this store like Grizzly Liquor in Missoula, that's why business owners tell me they planned for something like this to happen ahead time.
Jeff Crouch, owner of one of Missoula's go-to spots for festive drinks says supply and demand have made it challenging for him to keep his shelves stocked.
"In general we knew it was coming so we stocked way up on all of the sparkling wine... In general with wine and spirits you're going to be able to get whatever product you want just maybe not that brand," said Crouch.
This comes as experts say demand for champagne and sparkling wine orders have surged 120% since 2019, but Montanans can still likely find champagne bottles of less expensive options to ring in the new year.
As consumers are no stranger to nationwide shortages impacting their plans Crouch has taken notice of how customers have managed around this time of year.
"I think three years ago, pre-COVID, if they came into our store and we didn't have it they would be more upset but now it seems like people just let it roll, they're like okay what else can I try," said Crouch.
And as we ring in 2022, there is no better way to enter the new year with something new.