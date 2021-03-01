Litter build up along Bitterroot River causes concern as warmer weather approaches

MISSOULA, Mont. - As the weather gets warmer, rivers across the state are beginning to rise. One business owner in Missoula is sharing his concerns about the increase in trash and pollution along the Bitterroot River near Missoula's Temporary Safe Outdoor Space. While the trash isn’t coming from the outdoor space directly, residents are required to keep their space clean, he said he’s still seeing some problems.
Bob McCue owns Eagle Self Storage on the edge of the river. He said he's seen more and more trash along the riverbank and is worried about it going in as the weather warms up.
According to McCue, a tent sat on the river's edge for nearly a month. McCue said he's seen sleeping bags hanging from tree branches, abandoned clothes, needles and other drug paraphernalia. He shared his fences have been cut and people have broken into his U-Haul trucks to sleep, leaving behind trash.
"[It's] very sad," McCue said. "I grew up here in Missoula, born and raised. I swam in this river, enjoyed it as a youth. We used to swim our horses in it, but it's a little more dangerous now, in this section anyways. There are other sections that are fine. But, from this bridge, down river, it's got issues to deal with."
The storage owner reached out to the Hope Rescue Mission about the debris. They take part in managing the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space. Jim Hick, the executive director, responded to McCue's concerns and recently sent out staff to clean up the area. He said while they can’t do anything about the people that aren’t part of the outdoor space, they are doing their best to be good neighbors.
“Where our hearts are to help these people, we’re kind of caught in the middle,” Hick said. “We’re caught in the sense of we want to keep these people moving forward at the TSOS and at the same time not allow others to encroach on what we have going on right now. And that’s going to be a little bit of a challenge.”
Moving forward, staff and residents of the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space are creating an outreach team to work on keeping the area along the river clean. They help by returning abandoned Walmart carts and building relationships with those who camp out under the bridge.