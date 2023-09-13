MISSOULA, Mont. - Former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney will be speaking at a 2023 Mansfield Lecture at the University of Montana Thursday, Oct. 5.

Cheney was the leading Republican in the select committee's probe into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to a release from UM, the presentation, titled American Democracy and the Rule of Law, will be taking place in a fireside-chat style with former Montana Governor Marc Racicot, current board chair of UM’s Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center.

“Our founders advised that maintaining a healthy democracy demands much – both from leaders and common citizens,” Deena Mansour, executive director of the Mansfield Center, said in UM's release. “Our Mansfield Dialogues are designed to support that full participation required by engaged citizens from all segments of the community.”

The event will be taking place at the Dennison Theater on UM's campus at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the event are free and will become available Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. through GrizTix.