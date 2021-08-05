MISSOULA, Mont. - Volunteers have put over 1,300 hours of work into renovating Missoula’s iconic M trail this year, and both local and out-of-state hikers can tell.
Kelsey Ashmore said she’s hiked the M trail over 200 times into the 12 years she’s lived in Missoula, but the recent renovations have saved her a lot of trouble.
"There were times when I fell down on the ice and hurt my back. I have a foot injury that I'm recovering from, and it is so much easier to get down with the stairs, and plus the benches, they look amazing," Ashmore said.
On top of fixing the stairs and adding new benches, volunteers extended some switchbacks, reduced hazards that could cause people to trip, improved water drainage, and added new fencing.
Thursday was the first time Tennessee Resident, Jeff Rippy hiked the trail, but it sounds like he'll be back.
"I thought the trail was great, and we've been out here, out west, you know several times, hittin' the trails and this was very nice," Rippy said.
But the work isn't done. Volunteers will be back in the fall to add more memorial benches.
The project’s leader, Steven Gaskill said over 200 people are to thank for all the hard work that went into these improvements.
"So many people use the M trail, that when they saw the signs that we had up there asking for volunteers, they jumped in and offered to help," Gaskill said.
There's no doubt that Ashmore is just one of many people who are grateful for their efforts.
"I'm so thankful for them volunteering their time to make it a really really beautiful part of Missoula," she said.
If you're interested in volunteering in the Fall, you can email: MTrailVolunteer@gmail.com.