MISSOULA, Mont. - While a new COVID variant is concerning, local and state health officials say there's still a lot of unknowns surrounding the Omicron variant.
The World Health Organization deemed it a 'variant of concern' the day after Thanksgiving. They have a system to classify all of the COVID variants based on the risk it poses to the public.
Missoula City-County Health Department's Health Promotion Division Director Cindy Farr said there's a lot of variants of the virus, but Omicron is labeled as a 'variant of concern' because it has a larger number of mutations.
"This particular variant has way more mutations on the spike protein, and that spike protein is what our bodies, our immune systems use to recognize the virus," she said.
Farr said the spike protein helps the virus attach to cells so that it can gain entry into your body. This means it could be more transmissible, but there's still a lot of unknowns.
"We just don't know at this point how severe it is or how transmissible it is," she said.
Omicron is confirmed in several countries, but not yet in the U.S. That's why Public Information Officer for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Safety Jon Ebelt said getting tested is important because they have a system to detect the variant if someone tests positive for it.
"The way that we test is, positive COVID samples come into the state public health laboratory and then we're able to sequence those samples to help identify all variants including the new variant," Ebelt said.
Farr emphasized that they don't know a lot about the new strain yet, but Montanans should still be taking precautions.
"What we do know is that the same protections that we've used against all of the other different variants and the original strain still work against this one as well," Farr said.
Those precautions include social distancing, washing your hands, wearing a mask, getting vaccinated if you haven't already and getting your booster shot.
Visit Vaccine.gov to find out where to get vaccinated.